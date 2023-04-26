Fishing reservoirs and lakes when the ice goes out can bring some of the hottest action of the season.

Targeting spring spawners like rainbow trout right now is a great way to spend a day at Helena-area reservoirs. By early summer, you can trek into high-mountain lakes for a similar experience if you don't mind busting through a few snowbanks. Some lakes in shady canyons will hold ice until July or even August depending on the snowpack.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks publishes a weekly fishing report for Helena-area reservoirs. Here's the latest info:

Canyon Ferry: Rainbow trout fishing on the north end of the reservoir is great from shore as they are cruising the shorelines. There is still some ice, but the bays are open water. Rainbows are being caught while using leech patterns, beadhead nymphs, pink PowerBait, worms or spinners. The south end of the reservoir is open water and boats are getting out, but action is slow. – Troy Humphrey, FWP, Helena.

Hauser: Rainbows continue to cruise the shorelines around York Bridge, Devil’s Elbow, and the Causeway area. Egg pattern flies and San Juan Worms have been popular with fly anglers and PowerBait, night crawlers, spawn sacks or spinners are also producing. – Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.

Holter: Good numbers of rainbows are showing up near the shorelines at the Gates of the Mountains, the BLM boat ramp and Log Gulch. The best flies have been leech patterns, orange beads, egg patterns, or San Juan Worms. Using PowerBait, night crawlers, spawn sacks or spinners is also producing some big rainbows. Boat anglers trolling crankbaits or bottom bouncers and Wedding Rings on the lower end of the reservoir are picking up rainbows as well. – Chris Hurley, FWP, Helena.