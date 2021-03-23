Rainbow trout removal project proposed on wilderness stream that flows into Yellowstone

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Yellowstone cutthroat trout now occupy 44% of their historical habitat, according to the EA. “In Montana, Yellowstone cutthroat trout remain in 33% of their historical range.”

Invasion of rainbow trout into upper Slough Creek was discovered in the 2000s, and rainbow trout hybridization with native Yellowstone cutthroat has continued to increase in the Lamar River drainage since then, the EA noted.

The project would be the latest in a concerted effort by the agencies to restore headwater streams that flow into northern Yellowstone to create a cutthroat trout stronghold.

In previous years nonnative fish were removed from Soda Butte Creek near Cooke City. Yellowstone fisheries crews have also removed brook trout from Elk Creek and its tributaries near Tower Junction. The actions are part of Yellowstone’s larger Native Fish Conservation Plan and have been extended to other streams across the park, as well as netting of nonnative lake trout in Yellowstone Lake.

“Outside of Yellowstone Lake it’s the most important conservation effort we’re engaged in,” Koel said of his fisheries crew. “Here in the Lamar it’s a big preservation project before it degrades any further.”