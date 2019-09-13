The public is invited to celebrate the spectacle of raptor (bird of prey) migration on Saturday, Sept. 21, in Yellowstone National Park’s Hayden Valley.
Two programs will provide opportunities to learn about raptors and the role they play in Yellowstone and beyond:
• 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. – Raptor ecology and identification at the Fishing Bridge Visitor Center.
• 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Observe raptors at a roadside pullout located in Hayden Valley nine miles north of Fishing Bridge Junction and 6.6 miles south of Canyon Junction. Watch for signs, spotting scopes, and uniformed rangers at the program location.
Bring binoculars, water, snacks, and a lawn chair for comfortable viewing.
Both programs are free to attend. For more information call Katy Duffy at 307-699-2696.