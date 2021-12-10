Ready for trouble? Outdoor survival preparation starts before leaving home

Before an outing, leave a responsible person with written notes on your destination, your activity plan and expected return. Go a step further by leaving the phone number for the county sheriff and a map or marked page in a trail guidebook showing where you’ll be.

Discuss with all participants on the trip what to do if someone is injured and a deadline for meeting at a given point should they become separated. Know details such as where the vehicle keys are kept, who has medical issues and medications, and if cellphone service is available.

Technology

Books could be written on close calls and tragedies resulting from communication devices running out of power. Cellphones and other devices should be fully charged when leaving for any outing. Consider topping them off in your car as you drive or perhaps carry a portable charger and cord.

If using GPS navigation on your phone, download maps at home and use airplane mode in the field to save power. Know how to use apps on your device to pinpoint your location, which could be relayed to a rescue coordinator. For example, on Gaia GPS, touch the hyphen in the space to the right of the record button, and then select “coordinates.”