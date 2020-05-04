Recreation areas around Fort Peck Reservoir reopened

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Day-use and multi-purpose recreation areas around Fort Peck Reservoir have reopened.

The opening applies to all U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-managed sites, such as: McGuire Creek, Nelson Creek, Devils Creek, Crooked Creek, Fourchette Bay, Bonetrail, Pines and multi-use recreation areas near Fort Peck Dam, including Kiwanis Park. The Fort Peck Interpretive Center, Downstream Campground and Westend Campground remain closed. New reservations for camping and group use shelters are not being accepted at this time. The Corps is working with federal, state and private partners to provide consistent recreation openings in Montana.

In keeping with Governor Bullock’s directive, the public is asked to adhere to Montana’s guidelines for quarantine. Gatherings of more than 10 people should be avoided. Frequent hand washing or sanitizing is strongly recommended. Montana COVID-19 directives can be found at https://covid19.mt.gov/.

The health and safety of the public, as well as USACE employees, contractors and volunteers are our top concern. Recreational use and COVID-19 health recommendations will continue to be monitored. Site management may change to address groups gathering, public health and safety, USACE employee safety or resource impacts.