Bear activity has prompted the Beartooth Ranger District to require hard-sided campers at the Rattin and Sheridan campgrounds, about 7 miles south of Red Lodge.

A grizzly sow with two cubs is frequenting the campgrounds. Forest visitors are being asked to ensure that all attractants are stored appropriately. Appropriate storage of attractants includes:

• Hard-sided vehicles or trailers;

• Approved bear-resistant containers or other approved products, certified by the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee or;

• Hung at least 10 feet above the ground and 4 feet away from a tree/pole, out of reach of wildlife.

Attractants include items such as scented toiletries like toothpaste and deodorants, pet food and certain horse pellets. All beverages except water are included, as are empty food and beverage containers.

It is also important to remember general bear safety. Carry bear spray and have it readily accessible, travel in groups, make lots of noise and watch for signs of bears in the area and hike during daylight hours.

For more information, phone the Beartooth Ranger District at 406-446-2103.