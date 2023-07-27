Authorities in Red Lodge are on the hunt for a food-conditioned yearling black bear.

The bear has broken into two vehicles, entered a home and two garages, stolen a backpack and approached people.

The unnatural behavior is the result of the bear finding human or pet food, according to a Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks' statement. As a result, FWP wildlife staff is working to trap and euthanize the bear, given its likely irreversible food-conditioned behavior is a threat to human safety. The bear is one of several that have become habituated to human food sources, the agency added.

FWP officials remind the public — especially those living in areas with high bear populations — to remain vigilant to keep humans and bears safe.

A bear’s life is dominated by the search for food. Both black and grizzly bears are omnivores, and consume more than 200 different species of plants, animals and fungi. Their natural curiosity and quest for food, however, are also what leads to occasional negative bear-human interactions.

Preventing wildlife conflicts is easier than dealing with one. Residents living near dense bear populations should follow these guidelines and pass them along to neighbors to help prevent community bear conflicts:

• Store garbage in a bear-resistant container and/or inside a similarly resistant building until the day of garbage disposal.

• Avoid leaving attractants next to windows, doors outside walls, or inside vehicles.

• Do not leave out pet food, bird feeders (including hummingbird feeders), bird seed or barbecues.

• Secure vulnerable livestock (chickens, goats, sheep), compost piles and fruit-bearing plants with an electric fence.

For details on building an effective electric fence, visit: mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/conservation/wildlife-reports/bears/mfwp_electric-fencing-guide_v4.0.pdf

• Pick fruit from trees and bushes immediately once ripe.

• Keep doors to buildings and vehicles closed and locked.

• Report unnatural or bold bear behavior or bears feeding on human or pet foods to: Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks: 406-850-1131 or the Red Lodge Police Department: 406-446-1234

For more information on staying safe in bear country, visit: fwp.mt.gov/conservation/wildlife-management/bear/be-bear-aware.