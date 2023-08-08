The Rattin and Sheridan campgrounds near Red Lodge are once again open to tent camping.

Last week, these campgrounds were limited to hard-sided campers only, due to a grizzly sow with two cubs frequenting the area.

“The bears have moved out of the vicinity of Rattin and Sheridan campgrounds,” said acting Beartooth District Ranger Amy Haas. “Campers and outdoor enthusiasts are now free to enjoy the area using their preferred camping equipment. However, this is bear country. Remember to properly store food and remain bear aware.”

In addition to proper food storage, forest visitors are encouraged to practice general bear safety by: Carrying bear spray and having it readily accessible; Traveling in groups; Making lots of noise and watching for signs of bears in the area; Hiking during daylight hours; Keeping a clean camp.

For more information or inquiries, contact the Beartooth Ranger District Office at 406-446-2103.