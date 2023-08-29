Instead of a monkey on its back, the Custer Gallatin National Forest seems to have a gorilla it can’t shake.

Gorilla was the nickname given to the Greater Red Lodge Area Vegetation and Habitat Management Project, first outlined in a 2015 environmental impact statement. The goal of the project was “to reduce hazardous fuels, maintain and/or improve resiliency of forest vegetation and grasslands, enhance aspen habitat, and improve water quality.” The work was proposed on 21,871 acres near Red Lodge.

On Aug. 23, Missoula U.S. District Court Judge Dana L. Christensen ruled in favor of some arguments leveled by the Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council resulting in another delay for the GRLA.

At issue was a 2016 Forest Service white paper that updated the lynx habitat map layer. However, the research limited habitat to higher elevations than what was outlined in the Northern Rockies Lynx Management Direction. As a result, lynx habitat was reduced in the forest by 19,000 acres.

The Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council successfully argued that since the new management direction was taken without formal review, the Forest Service had “improperly relied” on the information for the project’s environmental impact statement when delineating lynx habitat.

“It’s absolutely one of the worst places in the state for clearcuts,” said Mike Garrity, executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies, in an email. “So we’re thrilled that the Court agreed with us and halted the project. But going even further, the Court’s Order vacated the Forest Service’s approval of this logging and road-building project that would have clearcut federally designated lynx Critical Habitat in the Beartooth Mountains, which are part of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem just west of Red Lodge, Montana.”

Christensen ruled against the environmental groups on two other claims. They had asserted the Forest Service incorrectly relied on the county’s map of the wildland-urban interface, calling it “overinclusive.” Christensen disagreed. He also found the Forest Service had properly considered the impacts of an adjoining state logging project on wildlife corridors.

In an email, Marna Daley, a public affairs officer for the Custer Gallatin National Forest, said the staff is reviewing the judge’s ruling before deciding what to do next.

The agency also defended the need for the work, saying, “The watersheds where the project is located are areas that transition from public to private land and are identified as wildland urban interface in the Carbon County Community Wildfire Protection Plan. They are a high priority for fuels reduction work by both the Forest Service and Carbon County. The project is designed to enhance and restore aspen and other vegetation communities while breaking up the continuity of fuel. It will help create ecosystem resilience and enhance our ability to manage wildfire.”