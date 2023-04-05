Thanks to recent storms that dumped 60 inches of snow on Red Lodge Mountain, the ski area has extended its season.

Traditionally, the ski area closes the second Sunday in April, which this year is April 9, Easter Sunday. This season, however, the ski hill along the Beartooth Front is offering a bonus weekend, reopening on Friday, April 14, and continuing operations through Sunday, April 16.

So after Easter, take a few days to rest your legs before loading up your skis or snowboard for a final trip to the mountain.

You never know what you may see on a ski hill by the time spring rolls around. This past weekend featured a gorilla-suited snowboarder. A skier’s helmet with an evergreen branch protruding from the back. And a bare-chested, bib-wearing dude braving the cold breeze.

Red Lodge Mountain is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily until Easter. The same hours will apply to the bonus weekend. Its six operating lifts offer access to 1,600 skiable acres. Two of those lifts, Cole Creek and Palisades, are high-speed quads. The hill’s longest run, Lazy M, is a 2.5-mile thigh-burning cruiser.

Unwilling to give up on winter, Red Lodge added more snow at the beginning of the week before transitioning into warmer temperatures with partly sunny skies for the end of the traditional season.

Many other ski areas are nearing the end of their season. Montana Showdown, Blacktail Mountain and Lost Trail closed on Sunday, April 2. Bridger Bowl, Whitefish Mountain, Lookout Pass and Discovery Basin’s last day of the season is Easter.

The exception to the rule is Big Sky Resort, which will keep its lifts turning until April 23.