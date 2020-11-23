Red Lodge Mountain opens to skiers, snowboarders on Friday

Big Sky Resort is opening its slopes on Thanksgiving Day, but due to restrictions on capacity is already sold out for the first three days it’s open. Guests with season passes are still able to access the mountain on those days, with no reservations required.

“As we open up more terrain, we will be able to safely accommodate more skiers and riders on the mountain,” said Stacie Mesuda, Big Sky’s public relations manager.

Ski Discovery near Anaconda opens on Thanksgiving through Sunday, and will use that schedule through the next few weeks. Likewise, Great Divide Ski Area near Helena is opening Fridays through Sundays beginning this week and will open seven days a week starting on Dec. 16.

On the Montana-Idaho border, Lookout Pass is open Mondays through Wednesdays. The ski hill will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday before reopening on Friday and through the weekend. The weekday ski hours are meant to relieve some of the pressure on the weekends, spreading crowds out. Starting Dec. 10 the mountain will be open seven days a week.