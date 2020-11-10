Red Lodge Nordic Center opens with early snowfall

The Red Lodge Nordic Center has opened on a temporary basis after receiving 5 inches of snow.

Skiers should watch out for hazards due to the early season conditions. Warmer temperatures are expected in a few days and the center will probably have to temporarily close.

The Hut will not be open until the Red Lodge Nordic Center opens permanently for the season.

Season passes can be purchased on the center's website. Daily passes are $5 and can be purchased onsite with cash in the box when you sign in or online.

Nordic skiers will see another change in the Red Lodge area this winter when the West Fork Road from the junction of Ski Run Road is plowed to Wild Bill Lake parking lot. This should help relieve some of the parking problems associated with the popularity of the road.

The road past Wild Bill will continue to be groomed by the Beartooth Recreational Trails Association for skiing and walking.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0