Three CWD check stations will be open on weekends throughout the general season in Region 6, with the primary purpose of collecting samples from hunter-harvested deer in the Northern CWD Management Zone.
For 2019, all testing is free of charge. The check station locations and times are:
Plentywood: 10 a.m.-sunset, on the east side of the rest area at the fair grounds.
Malta: 10 a.m.-sunset, at the gravel lot behind Ezzie’s Westside Conoco on the north side of Highway 2.
Havre: 9 a.m.-sunset, at the old rest stop east of Havre.
Samples from the priority areas (CWD Management Zones) will take precedence at these check stations. If the animal was harvested outside of a CWD Management Zone, there may be a wait time, or the hunter can use one of the options below.
Note: All hunters need to stop at any check station, whether it is a CWD, biological, or game warden check station. Submitting your animal for testing is voluntary.
To be able to get your animal tested, you must retain at least the head (with 4 inches of the neck attached) for sampling and help fill out a small information card, including the location of your harvest.
FWP offices
You have free articles remaining.
Hunters can bring in their animal during normal office hours in:
Glasgow: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday, at the FWP Headquarters on Highway 2 West.
Havre: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday, at the FWP Havre office at 2165 Highway 2 East.
Hunter samples
Hunters can take their own sample by removing the retropharyngeal lymph nodes themselves (per online instructions at fwp.mt.gov/CWD). Samples can then either be dropped off at FWP offices, CWD check stations, or be mailed to the lab in Bozeman (hunters would have to incur the cost of shipping).
Hunters are reminded that to reduce the spread of CWD, whole carcasses, whole heads or spinal columns cannot be taken out of a management zone unless the animal has tested negative for CWD. Hunters are strongly encouraged to dispose of hides, bones and trimmings at approved landfills.
If there are any questions related to CWD, go to the website at fwp.mt.gov/CWD or call the Glasgow FWP office at 406-228-3700.
Sampling took place last year in Region 6, but more samples are needed in the Northern CWD Management Zone, particularly with mule deer does and white-tailed deer, to determine distribution and prevalence of the disease.
Hunters are the key tool to this sampling effort. The more samples FWP can collect, particularly from the CWD Management Zones, the better the department can understand the distribution and prevalence of this disease.