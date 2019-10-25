Hunters brought 350 pronghorns through check stations in Fish, Wildlife & Parks Region 7 check stations during the opening weekend for antelope rifle season Oct. 12-13.
Check stations were set up at Hysham, Broadus and Mosby. An early season snow storm had some impact on the weekend, but overall harvest rates and hunter satisfaction were strong.
“Due to some residual snow cover from a storm earlier in the week, conditions made it difficult to observe antelope until the snow mostly melted by midday on Saturday,” said Ryan DeVore, wildlife biologist at the Broadus station. “The number of hunters coming through the check station was steady, with the majority seeing plenty of antelope, as well as other hunters.
“Most hunters had an opportunity to harvest an antelope (82 percent) and were satisfied with their hunt (90 percent),” DeVore said. “A total of 66 parties, or 136 hunters, came through the station. Seventy-seven of these hunters were successful in harvesting an antelope (57 percent). Harvest included 19 doe antelope, 67 buck antelope, and one white-tailed buck.”
The Mosby station also was steady most of the day, and it seemed busier than years past, according to wildlife biologist Emily Mitchell.
“We had more parties with more hunters than last year, but roughly the same percentage of hunter success,” Mitchell said. “Most hunters came in pretty happy. We had a fairly high hunter success rate at 70 percent this year.”
Mosby saw 132 hunters, bringing 68 bucks and 36 does, along with one bull elk. The station was manned by Mitchell and fellow biologist Melissa Foster.
“Hunter reports were mixed, with some seeing quite a few animals and others having trouble finding animals,” Mitchell said. “Which is no surprise to biologists; we have pockets where numbers are fairly good, but largely numbers are still fairly low. It was a beautiful weekend and most hunters, whether successful or not, were happy to have been out and about. Some hunters who were empty handed but excited to try again were advised to try their luck in the Broadus and Alzada area, where numbers are higher.”
Elk hunters reported a bit more challenging season.
“The archery elk hunters came in mostly happy but said it was a hard hunting year,” Mitchell said. “They were seeing elk, but they are more spaced out and harder to hunt this year due to the wet spring. Hunters reported the elk being fairly quiet all season.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Hysham check station had the most hunters with 260 people coming through in 85 parties. It also had the highest harvest success rate at 72 percent. Hunters took 125 antelope bucks and 32 does. The station also checked one cow elk, one mule deer doe and one whitetail doe on Sunday. Biologist Steve Atwood coordinated the Hysham check station.
CWD check stations open in Region 7 this weekend.
This weekend’s opening of general big game season will coincide with the opening of chronic wasting disease check stations around the region.
Starting Saturday, CWD check stations will be open at Hysham and Ekalaka, operating on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-sunset and Monday from 8 a.m.-noon. Ashland’s CWD check station will open on Sunday and operate from 10 a.m.-sunset. Monday’s hours at Ashland are 8 a.m.-noon. Broadus will offer a CWD check station on Tuesday from 10 a.m.-sunset.
Throughout the general season the Ekalaka, Hysham and Ashland CWD check stations will run every Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and Broadus will be open on Tuesday.
Hunters harvesting a deer, elk or antelope in the Priority Sampling Area in the southern portions of Hunting Districts 702, 704 and 705 are asked to stop at a check station so FWP can sample their animal for CWD at no cost to them. They should bring the head and 4 inches of neck for sampling purposes. These hunters also may stop at the Miles City regional FWP office on Mondays and Tuesdays during business hours to have their animal sampled. The other option is to collect the sample themselves and mail it to the FWP lab in Bozeman. Test results should be available online in about three weeks at fwp.mt.gov/cwd.
Hunters harvesting an animal outside of the Priority Sampling Area also may have their animal tested for free. They can submit the sample themselves to the lab in Bozeman, bring the head to the regional FWP office on Mondays and Tuesdays, or visit a check station. Because priority will be placed on processing samples taken from within the Priority Sampling Area, hunters outside that zone may experience some wait times at regional offices or at check stations.
If hunters harvest an animal inside the Southern Montana CWD Management Zone, they cannot move the animal’s whole carcass, head or spinal column outside of that zone. This is to prevent the spread of CWD. That zone includes HD 704 south of Highway 212, HDs 502 and 510, that portion of HD 520 east of Highway 212, that portion of HD 575 north and east of Highway 78, that portion of HD 590 south of Interstate 90, plus the communities of Billings, Broadus, and others on the defined boundaries. Hunters should be prepared to quarter or bone out their meat before leaving CWD Management Zones.
Hunters should continue to check sampling areas and transport restrictions on the CWD map at fwp.mt.gov/cwd, as the map will change with new detections of CWD. More information on CWD can be found on the same site.