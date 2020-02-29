Reminiscing about 60 years of Red Lodge Mountain ski area

He began skiing in earnest after meeting his soon-to-be wife, Virginia. Once married and the father of children, skiing became a family outing, including annual week-long trips to Grand Targhee in Idaho.

“I have skied as many as 125 days in a season,” Ellis said. “Last year I was right at 60 times.”

“I think it’s one of the great sports,” Graff said. “To get children started in skiing is one of the best things you can do."

Don’t stop

At 84 years old Graff is also still skiing.

“And I’m going to keep on skiing,” he said.

Since he was a Boy Scout, Graff always enjoyed being outdoors and in the mountains. As he grew older that meant climbing Granite Peak — the state’s highest mountain — fishing lakes in the Beartooth Mountains or hunting in the fall. Skiing was a perfect way for him to stay active in the winter.

When he started skiing, Graff was drawn to the social aspect of the sport as much as the physicality.

“In the beginning it was the thing to do because all of your friends were grabbing ahold,” he said.

“It’s a convivial sport. You make new friends and travel.”