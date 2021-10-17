Remote Salmon River bighorn hunt challenges hunter

Tired and sweating, they found a perch with a wide view, grabbed their binoculars and “picked apart every rockslide and crevice for about two hours.”

They were about to move on when Carignan found the animal. He had invested seemingly endless hours of scouting, study and exercise to get himself to this point. He’d been hunting for days, gained and lost thousands of vertical feet, camped in some of Idaho’s most stunning scenery and located multiple sheep.

There were only two tags issued in his unit, and the other hunter had harvested early, leaving it all to him.

In short, Carignan was doing what he long dreamed of, pursuing wild sheep in wild country. Perhaps that is why he was fine with the missed shots that would follow.

“It was a pretty cool feeling,” he said. “I was the only one that had the right to hunt those (animals) in that whole unit. I was all alone.”

Carignan quickly figured out why his two shots failed to connect. The big ram was above him at a 40-degree angle. He held low to compensate. But his range finder had already factored in the angle when it spit out the distance.

“I overcompensated,” he said.

Not over