Report on fatal grizzly mauling of West Yellowstone man released, some questions unanswered

After news of Mock’s mauling circulated in the small community of West Yellowstone, and even as rescuers were responding, wildlife photographers were apparently in the area near Baker’s Hole Campground.

“Between the attack and when investigators returned to the scene the following day, law enforcement made multiple contacts of people trying to access the closure area,” Pohle wrote.

These included one individual Pohle and a Forest Service officer encountered. The person told them, “they had heard of a bear attack and were out looking to take pictures of the bear.

“News of bear activity was drawing them in,” Pohle wrote.

“In a general sense, those (photographers) push it beyond limits I can’t believe sometimes,” Frey said.

“It’s bizarre they think it’s OK to take a picture of a bear that just mauled somebody.”

The question that remains unanswered is whether Mock knew of a bear in the area and was seeking it out to photograph when he was mauled.

“It cannot be determined if Mr. Mock purposely or randomly went to the site of the attack,” the report noted.