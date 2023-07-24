Former Columbus and Glendive fisheries biologist Jason Rhoten has been chosen to serve as the new supervisor for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks' Region 4 administrative area.

Rhoten began his FWP career in 2010 as the Glendive area fisheries biologist. He later worked in Columbus, where he was responsible for the management of waters including the Yellowstone, Stillwater and Boulder rivers, as well as the Beartooth mountain lakes complex. In 2019, he moved to Great Falls as regional fisheries manager, and he had served as acting regional supervisor since February.

A native of Mantorville, Minnesota, Rhoten has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in biology from Mankato State University, where he conducted research on northern pike. He is married with four children and is an avid hunter, angler, and all-around outdoor enthusiast.

Located in north-central Montana, Region 4 includes an area of more than 30,000 square miles of public and private land reaching from the Continental Divide to the Missouri Breaks, with 61,000 acres of lakes, ponds and reservoirs, and nearly 4,000 miles of fishable rivers and streams. As regional supervisor, Rhoten’s duties will include leading the regional staff of more than 100 full- and part-time employees responsible for managing the parks, wildlife and fisheries resources of Montana.

Rhoten replaces Gary Bertellotti, who retired in June after 25 years with FWP.