Rifle range open to public for sighting in on Sept. 12

The Billings Rod & Gun Club will open its rifle range to the public on Sunday, Sept. 12, for a free sight-in day.

The big-bore range will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. so nonmembers can sight in their rifles for the coming hunting seasons. The event is free, though the club will collect donations of nonperishable food items for the Billings Food Bank.

Range safety officers will be on duty and signs will direct visitors to the big-bore rifle range. Membership information will be available. Visitors are asked to observe the 15 mph speed limit on all club roads.

The Billings Rod & Gun Club is located at 2931 Rod & Gun Club Road, three miles west of the Billings airport, north off of Highway 3.

