The Billings Rod and Gun Club will host its first monthly silhouette match on Sunday, May 14.

The cost is $4 per 40-target round at four distances on NRA 3/8-scale targets. All .22 caliber rimfire rifle and handgun shooters are welcome; .22 magnum rounds can be used at the same ranges. Eye and ear protection are required for safety. Youth under 18 years old shoot for free.