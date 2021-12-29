Ring in the new year with an outdoor activity

"It just kind of died off," Gagnon said. "I guess we all got old."

Other New Year’s traditions outdoors include torchlight parades down ski hills, first-of-the-year hikes, snowshoe or cross-country ski trips, sledding, wildlife watching, birding, snowmobiling, dog sledding, fishing, hunting and the traditional bonfire that may involve Christmas trees that ignite like Roman candles.

Whatever your choice for celebrating the end of 2021 and the start of 2022, remember to dress for the weather and take along some hot beverages and food to stoke your internal flames. If a river trip is considered, whether for fun or to chase ducks and geese, be very cautious and wear a dry suit or appropriately belted waders. A frozen river bed or boat launch is a dangerous place to tread.

As always when venturing outdoors, make sure someone knows where you are going and when you will be back. This is especially important in winter when a breakdown or getting stuck can mean a dangerously cold night out.