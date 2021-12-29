Ring in the new year with an outdoor activity

Kayaking and floating rivers is usually considered a warm weather activity, but hardcore Billings paddlers used to mark New Year’s Day with a trip down the Yellowstone River below Gardiner.
Billings kayaker Ron Lodders and his wife Carla launched the tradition in the winter of 1984-85 with friends like Jack Nichol, Kris Gagnon and Alan Bressler.
They chose the upper Yellowstone River because warm water from the Gardner River, supplied by Yellowstone National Park’s geothermal features, would often leave the stretch with less ice. There’s a similar situation on the Shoshone River near Cody, Wyoming. (FYI, the high temperature for Gardiner on New Year’s Day is predicted to hit 13 degrees with partly cloudy skies.)
Suzanne Bressler used to take part in the tradition, which included taping party hats to their helmets. However, she said the cold weather and icy water eventually killed the tradition. The group decided the day was better suited to snow skiing than kayaking.
"It just kind of died off," Gagnon said. "I guess we all got old."
Other New Year’s traditions outdoors include torchlight parades down ski hills, first-of-the-year hikes, snowshoe or cross-country ski trips, sledding, wildlife watching, birding, snowmobiling, dog sledding, fishing, hunting and the traditional bonfire that may involve Christmas trees that ignite like Roman candles.
Whatever your choice for celebrating the end of 2021 and the start of 2022, remember to dress for the weather and take along some hot beverages and food to stoke your internal flames. If a river trip is considered, whether for fun or to chase ducks and geese, be very cautious and wear a dry suit or appropriately belted waders. A frozen river bed or boat launch is a dangerous place to tread.
As always when venturing outdoors, make sure someone knows where you are going and when you will be back. This is especially important in winter when a breakdown or getting stuck can mean a dangerously cold night out.
That’s why it’s always a good idea to carry a sleeping bag or two in your car, along with tire chains, water, snacks and a shovel. Ice melt or sand can help on icy roads if your vehicle loses traction. A candle inside a coffee can will produce enough heat to provide temporary warmth rather than constantly running a vehicle’s heater. A good reminder is to always make sure your gas tank is full before setting out.