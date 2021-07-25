RMC students piecing together turtle data in research study's sixth year

“We found there were less juveniles and less hatchlings in the Bighorn,” Saarel said. “There were less areas to nest in because of a lack of river movement.”

Saarel used a drone to map out sections on each river and found the Yellowstone had new nesting areas due to river change. The nesting areas on the Bighorn were often observed crowded with the turtles. The study of dams restricting turtle movement is also a project the team is working on.

At Pryor Creek, the group mounted trail cameras next to an irrigation dam to see if turtles try to cross it. Besides floods that go over the barrier, it is completely unknown how turtles react to human constructed barriers.

“While hundreds of studies have occurred on fish this will be one of the first on turtles,” Ostovar said. “Already we tracked turtles above the dam turning around once they reached the barrier.”

The separation of species on smaller creeks, according to Ostovar, can limit the animals' biodiversity, and make a population at risk for extinction. Many of these projects will be published in peer reviewed scientific papers within the next year.

Though this is the last year of the long-term study, the group did not show it as they worked from trap to trap.