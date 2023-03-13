The Beartooth Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is holding its annual banquet on Saturday, March 25, at the Metro Park Expo Center.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $80 each or $125 for couples, and include a year's membership.

Tickets can be purchased online at events.rmef.org/shop/beartooth1 or by calling Pam Gulde at 406-698-3968.

This year's event will feature a silent and live auction, raffles and games for adults and children.

The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is a nonprofit organization helping to ensure the future of elk, other wildlife, their habitat, and our hunting heritage.