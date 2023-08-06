The first turn didn’t go so well.

The Ruby River pushed the 16-foot canoe into the overhanging brush on the outside of the corner, whacking us in the head with branches and littering the boat with leaves and twigs.

But we didn’t overturn, so that was a plus. It’s no fun to start off a day-long float with a flip, dip and a swim.

With little time to regroup, we had to learn quickly how to navigate the next corner and the one after that, and the next one. The Ruby River is so sinuous the word should be spelled with extra Ses when referring to this southwestern Montana stream — ssssssinuousssss, like the hissing snake in Disney’s “Jungle Book” movie would say it.

Compounding all of these S turns is the fact that the Ruby River is narrow, like a large spring creek. As noted, the banks are lined with thick brush, so dense that we surprised a deer after rounding one corner. The startled whitetail jumped into the water in front of us rather than receding into the woods. If we had been only few feet farther downstream the deer would have landed in our boat, or in one of our laps.

Ruby, Ruby

We had launched from a mosquito-infested Silver Springs Bridge fishing access site just southwest of Sheridan, but the Ruby River begins more than 50 miles farther south near the Continental Divide. There, in a basin between the Gravelly and Snowcrest mountain ranges, the river springs to life. Winding through wide mountain meadows, it slowly gathers strength from the numerous creeks pouring in — Coal, Shovel, Swamp, Deer and Poison. Roughly 10 miles downstream, it is finally joined by the West Fork Ruby River, widening as it travels nearly due north toward the historic mining communities of Alder and Virginia City.

Before getting that far, the Ruby is impounded behind a dam, creating Ruby Reservoir. The state-owned dam dates back to 1938 and was just upgraded in 2014 with $17 million in restoration work. The dam helps ensure irrigation water for 200 farms and ranches downstream. It also provides a regulated flow for fish and floaters. When we ventured downstream the water was running at about 400 cubic feet per second, which seemed an ideal level. Any lower and we would have had to drag over some of the shallow portions.

Slow progress

The S-turns are a feature of the Ruby River because its valley is wide enough to provide few obstacles to the meandering stream. The water takes the lazy way, exploring left and then back right, as if curiously investigating its surroundings.

A boater could travel 10 miles on the water and maybe progress 3 miles by land. This forces paddlers either into a mentality of patience or frustration, because they are not going anywhere fast. In some bends boaters even lose ground, floating back upstream past where they were minutes earlier.

As the Ruby River approaches the community of Twin Bridges it spreads out, with channels darting off to the sides making it difficult to discern the main stream.

That can be a problem, sending boaters down even narrower channels.

By the time we reached this point my paddling technique had improved tremendously, but required constant vigilance. Each corner I would have to direct the boat almost sideways downstream so that when we got to the corner we could power through the slack water on the inside and avoid being pushed into the brushy outside of the bends.

Looking back at the Ruby Mountains to try and gauge our traveling distance, a large thunderhead began to build. It finally released as we neared our destination, a boat launch at Twin Bridges’ Jessen Park.

A couple of miles south of Twin Bridges the Ruby joins with the Beaverhead River. About the same distance north from town, the Beaverhead slips into the Big Hole River and they form the Jefferson River — one of the three main streams that form the Missouri River near Three Forks.

Solitude

There are few Montana streams you can paddle on a summer day and never see another soul. We saw no one after launching. That meant we encountered plenty of white-tailed deer, herons, songbirds, eagles and geese. Blackbird calls serenaded us most of the way.

One poor gosling kept motoring downstream from us, despite its mother’s attempts to reroute it to shore. I nicknamed him Gary the gosling, and began thinking of a children’s book-like story of his great adventures. Paddling for hours will do that to your mind. You start naming wildlife and making up stories to pass the time.

During the entire trip, the large flat top of 10,223-foot Table Mountain in the Highland Mountains dominated the horizon to the north. No matter how much we paddled, it never seemed to get closer. I thought about travel a century earlier and believed the Ruby River may have been avoided by canoers. It would be too inefficient of a way to travel. Walking would be faster, but definitely not as pleasurable.