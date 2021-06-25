Rule capping outfitters, guides on Madison River delayed

FWP has been wrestling with recreation management on the river since 2011, with concerns about overcrowding dating back to 1979. A previous coalition designed to come to a consensus on the problem was dissolved amid bitter divisions. In 2018, a different Fish and Wildlife Commission denied FWP’s river management environmental assessment that would have established an outfitter cap.

Commissioner Pat Tabor, a Whitefish outfitter, disagreed with Byorth, saying the delay would enable the commission and working group to come to an “integrated solution considering all aspects and all use other than a piecemeal implementation.

“This is a sensible way to go about regulating it, and it gives the committee the opportunity to look at it holistically, instead of one thing at a time,” he added.

Commissioner K.C. Walsh, who is executive chairman of a Gallatin Valley fishing products manufacturer, said he sees the delay as a way to involve outfitters and guides in the process when they are not busy during the peak of their summer angling season.

The commission’s decision didn’t sit well with Nick Gevock, conservation director for the Montana Wildlife Federation.