Sage grouse funds allocated to 4 conservation easements at reduced rate

• The Fauth property, located north of Lavina, sought $1.82 million for 8,086 acres in the middle of core sage grouse habitat. Landowner K.J. Fauth said the easement was important to the family. “We’re more grass managers than ranchers,” he said. The reduced payout was $1.49 million.

• The Jackson Ranch, located 40 miles west of Dillon in the upper Big Hole Valley, requested $485,000 for a 4,760 acre conservation easement. The property is contiguous to three other easements in the valley. “This easement would be a tool to keep the ranch whole,” said Jim Berkey, of The Nature Conservancy. Landowner Yvonne Jackson said her family is trying to hold on to what their great grandfather had put together after homesteading in the 1800s. “We don’t want to see subdivision,” she said. The approved payout was $373,666.

• The original Alexander Ranch conservation easement request was for $497,000 applied to 670 acres. The land is located about 30 miles south of Dillon in the Medicine Lodge Valley. The high-elevation sagebrush grassland is viewed by The Nature Conservancy as highly productive for sage grouse, Berkey said. The reduced payout was $415,569.