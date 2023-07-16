John Stephenson didn’t need a telescoping lens, or a notepad, to count how many sage grouse were flirting near a dirt-covered, melting pile of snow at the north end of Jackson Hole Airport’s runway.

There were hardly any, and they were right in front of him.

“Two males,” he said. “Four females.”

At 6 a.m. on a morning in early May the Jackson Hole Airport lek, ornithologist lingo for a breeding site, was relatively quiet.

Other than the sound of airport machinery in the background, all that could be heard was the two male birds’ mating calls, which resemble the echo of a fast, tonal drip of water in an empty room.

Thirty years ago the sights and sounds would have been different.

For one, sage grouse would have been promenading in a flat, grassy area north of the runway, a site the birds have since abandoned in favor of the snow pile near a de-icing pad. There also would have been many, many more of the sagebrush ecosystem’s iconic feathered denizen strutting, puffing their chests and emitting the popping calls.

The number of male birds found on the airport lek in the spring has fallen precipitously: from 63 birds in 1991 to two this year.

“They persist,” said Stephenson, a Grand Teton National Park wildlife biologist who studies the grouse. “But they’re not thriving.”

Nationwide, populations of the Canadian and American West’s sagebrush signature bird have plummeted about 80% since 1965. Now, nearly 40% of all sage grouse across the birds’ range in the United States and Canada live in Wyoming. A small fraction of those grouse — this spring, about 90 males — live in Jackson Hole and mate in Teton park or the National Elk Refuge. Jackson Hole Airport sits on land leased from Grand Teton National Park.

Sage grouse population numbers, like elsewhere in the state, have fluctuated over the past three decades and are near historic lows because of a loss of range and a recent series of harsh winters. But the Jackson Hole Airport lek, one of about 10 in and around Teton park, has declined steadily.

Though it’s not clear why, exactly, birds no longer are frequenting the lek, wildlife biologists assume that planes are partly to blame.

“The airport is a very bad place for those birds to be strutting, to be frank,” said Joe Bohne, a retired Wyoming Game and Fish Department biologist who spent 30 years working with sage grouse in the area.

Along with Stephenson and other biologists, Bohne is a member of the Upper Snake River Basin sage grouse working group, which makes recommendations about sage grouse management in the Jackson Hole area and has endorsed plans to encourage grouse to leave the airport.

“There’s a lot of noise, there’s a lot of disturbance associated with that lek. It’s always been a marvel that it had birds coming and continuing to strut in spite of the fact that there was so much human activity,” Bohne said. “We’ve wanted to get them away from there.”

The end of a runway, biologists and airport staff have determined, is not a safe place for the birds. Over the past few decades, at least 40 grouse have been hit by jets, primarily in the summer months when hens are more airborne, rearing their brood. Airport and park staff want to prevent future strikes and set up suitable habitat for the birds about a half-mile south of the runway. The hope is to get the birds to move to a roughly 100-acre swath named the McBride site, after the family that homesteaded there.

The airport has sunk nearly a half-million dollars into park restoration work, the result of a 2014 wildlife management plan created after some 30 sage grouse were killed by planes.

There are signs that the plan is starting to work. Biologists found hundreds of grouse droppings on the site this spring.

“We call them ‘white Cheetos,’” Molly Murphy said.

Murphy is the Grand Teton park biologist coordinating the removal of invasive grass called smooth brome that once covered the 100 acres. The process has taken three or so years and has been visible from the road as crews with protective equipment and motorized vehicles have been spraying glyphosate-based herbicide on the grass.

In its place, the park has started seeding a roughly 5-acre lek site with a mixture of low-lying grasses and forbs — plants intended to give sage grouse enough space to strut and clearance to see one another.

Elsewhere on the parcel, they plan to plant a mixture of grasses, forbs and shrubs to create habitat for sage grouse to raise their young. When the birds are brood rearing, hens choose to live in areas with more cover to protect their chicks from predators and help find food.

Park officials have found some scat on the lek, which is farther west. They’ve found much more in the future brood-rearing area to the east. Still, there’s no evidence that sage grouse have begun to lek on either site, and there’s been no formal survey attempting to understand how much they are using the site. Instead, Laura Jones, the park’s branch chief of vegetation management, says the poop is an indication that the restoration work the park is doing has merit.

“We know they’re here. There’s a possibility that this habitat can be useful to the population because they are in the vicinity,” Jones said. “What we don’t know is what they were doing here.”

Biologists are encouraged because only one change has been made on the turf: the removal of invasive grasses. Native plants haven’t started to grow and only have been seeded on the 5-acre lek site.

The rest of the area is set to be seeded over the next few years.

The smooth brome, meanwhile, is mostly gone, save for a few pockets of grass that the park plans to eradicate over the same time horizon.

“We’ve successfully controlled the smooth brome on the site, and the birds found that,” Murphy said. “Who knows if they liked it or if they didn’t. But they came here, and they’ve seen it.

“Let’s see if they’ll come around more often,” Murphy said.

Stephenson hopes birds will. McBride is situated between the airport, where some birds mate in the spring, and the National Elk Refuge, where they congregate in the winter to eat dirt. As snow melts, those birds start to fly back to historic lek sites.

“That McBride site is on the way,” Stephenson said.

As vegetation becomes more established, Stephenson said the park hopes to set up decoys on the restored McBride lek and broadcast male mating calls to attract real birds to breed. Older males that are set in their ways likely will return to the airport. But the hope is that younger males establishing their own mating patterns will begin to set up shop at McBride. Birds will not be physically relocated.

For now, however, it’s not clear whether sage grouse from the airport lek are abandoning the runway or just dying off. Sage grouse populations all around Jackson Hole have fluctuated for decades and have been hovering at near-record lows for the past five years or so.

But since 1991, the airport lek has continuously declined.

That has some onlookers concerned. Kathryn Turner, whose family operates the Triangle X Ranch in Teton park, isn’t pleased.

“It’d be hard to convince me this was a natural decline,” Turner said.

As a kid, Turner used to watch the sage grouse lek on the airport runway in the spring, when the airport prevented flights from landing before noon to protect the birds, she recalled. Airport officials said they have no record of morning closures for wildlife, but pointed to tours that Teton park used to lead, spotlighting the runway lek. Turner said watching the lek is part of what inspired her to become a painter.

“It’s a National Geographic-level spectacle of nature that is rare and special,” Turner said. “It breaks my heart that we’re losing this species in the valley and we’re losing this stuff in Wyoming.”

While grouse have declined, the number of flights coming and going in the national park has skyrocketed, with more than 160 in one day in August last year, many of them private jets.

While sage grouse haven’t been “lost” in Jackson Hole, they have declined in a major way since the spring of 2015. That year, wildlife biologists counted just more than 180 males on leks in the Jackson Hole subpopulation, which includes birds in Teton Park and the elk refuge but not in the Gros Ventre mountains. Biologists used counts of males on leks as an approximation of sage grouse population because they return to the same breeding grounds year after year. Females move around more, though they nest near leks.

A series of harsh winters — deeper snow makes sage grouse a target for raptors, and makes it harder for them to find food — and a loss of habitat likely sent the Jackson Hole population into freefall after 2016.

Counts bottomed out at about 40 males in 2019, though they’ve since increased. This spring, biologists counted about 90 males on leks.

Sage grouse populations are cyclical. They peak and trough as a result of weather patterns, so some degree of fluctuation is expected, wildlife biologists said. But sage grouse watchers are still worried about the local sage grouse population’s ability to rebound from such staggering lows. They’ve been so worried that the Jackson-area working group recommended translocating sage grouse from other parts of Wyoming to the Jackson Hole valley to bolster the population. State officials didn’t sign off on that plan.

“These last three years are some of the lowest numbers we’ve had,” Stephenson said. “If you get too low, you’re that much more vulnerable to not being able to rebound.”

One other lek near the valley, the Breakneck Lek in the Gros Ventres, had only three males this year, said Aly Courtemanch, a wildlife biologist with the Wyoming Game and Fish. But counts at that lek, unlike the airport’s, have fluctuated with the population.

By contrast, counts at the airport have declined steadily over time, leaving another lek near the Moulton Barns as the valley’s largest, a title the lek used to share with the airport’s inland rookery.

Given the low numbers of sage grouse valleywide, the population-level impacts of the decline at the airport are uncertain.

“To lose a major lek in a population that’s this small is an impact. Absolutely,” Courtemanch said. “But is it going to cause the whole population to go extinct? I don’t think so.”

The airport, meanwhile, is staying the course. Airport spokeswoman Meg Jenkins said staff don’t bother the grouse that still hang out near the airport unless they’re on the runway or another “aircraft movement area.” When they are, airport staff will try to haze them back into the sage. The airport also has allowed grass to grow higher, which makes it harder for grouse to see predators and makes flowers and other common food sources less accessible for the birds.

Jenkins said the airport doesn’t bother the animals that aren’t on the runway, and it closes the north de-icing pad near the lek overnight from March 15 to May 15 to give the grouse space.

“If the birds are not active in a movement area, which means the runway area, we let them chill and do their thing,” Jenkins said.

Still, Turner made the case that the whole situation shows that having an airport in a national park is less than ideal. Short of causing a delay on the runway or asking a plane to circle temporarily overhead, Federal Aviation Administration rules prevent the airport from dictating when planes can or can’t land because of wildlife concerns.

“Pouring more and more airplanes into this national park is having an impact,” Turner said of the FAA. “This is our park. This is their park. I think it should be considered differently when plans are made.”

But Bohne said the airport is something the park — and its feathered, beleaguered denizens — is going to have to live with.

“It’s a really lousy place for an airport from a wildlife perspective and a park perspective, but it’s there,” Bohne said. “The question is, ‘Can the Park Service maintain wildlife habitat outside and away from the airport to mitigate or offset what’s going on with the airport?’”

The McBride project, Bohne said, is a “reasonable try.”