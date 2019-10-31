The study

The goal of the microplastic study was to examine the presence and type of microplastics near fishing access areas across Montana. To that end, 50 study sites were selected from maintained fishing access sites to represent a range of physical geography, population pressures, and waterbody types.

Ten quarts were drawn at each site. All jars were labeled and recorded in a field data sheet with the sample number, site description, and date. The jars were then transported to the lab for processing.

Identified microplastics were categorized into four types:

• Fibers from synthetic fabrics and filaments, such as fishing line and bailing twine;

• Fragments from rigid plastics, including polystyrene and clear plastic containers;

• Film from plastic bags and food wrappers; and

• Microbeads from older personal care products.

Of the 50 sites tested, 33 (66%) contained one or more types of microplastic.

Half (50%) of the sites contained microplastic fragments; 21 (42%) of the sites contained fibers; and nine (18%) of the sites contained film. Microbeads, which have been banned in personal care products in the United States since 2018, were not found at any site.