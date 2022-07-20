Sawtooth Lake hike a pleasant intro to East Pioneer Mountains

Spring came late to the high country in the East Pioneer Mountains this year, just northwest of Dillon in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.

Only a week ago, large meadows filled with camas and lupine were still coloring the countryside violet and blue. Along the forest trails beardtongue and Indian paintbrush brightened the way.

Despite blazing heat in the valley, the four-mile climb from the Sawtooth Lake trailhead to the high mountain pool was relatively cool.

Trail 195 begins about 3 miles south of Elkhorn Hot Springs off Highway 73, the Pioneer Mountains Scenic Byway. Turn east at the fire house and wind up the mountainside on a gravel road.

The parking area is still marked by evidence of the 3,500-acre Hidden Lake fire in 2003, so there’s not much shade. About a third of the way in the trail hugs Clark Creek through old growth fir and spruce making the rest of the trek cooler. From the parking area to the lake is about 1,500 feet of elevation gain.

The 20-acre lake contains small brook trout and years ago a few golden trout. Casting along the wooded north shoreline can be tough, but the south side’s rock slide makes that task easier.

The lake also offers a cool place to soak your feet, splash water on your face or jump in for an alpine swim.

The lake sits below rocky Goat Mountain, with great views of the surrounding jagged peaks and 10,127-foot Sawtooth Mountain directly to the east.

Plenty of developed and undeveloped campsites can be found along the scenic byway if you want to do more exploring of the area. When we were there, visitation was thankfully pretty light, which was nice.