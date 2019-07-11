Montana State Parks will host a scavenger hunt at Chief Plenty Coups State Park on July 27 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Explore the park’s cultural, historical, and ecological resources by participating in the hunt which will take participants across park grounds to uncover information spanning Crow history and southeastern Montana ecology.
This activity is open to participants of all ages. There will be two versions available: one with detailed clues which is appropriate for older explorers, as well as one with more general clues geared toward youngsters. Scavenger hunt clues are available at the visitor center. You may request whichever version you prefer, based on time and level of challenge desired.
This is a drop-in program so stop by the visitor center anytime between 1-4 p.m. to receive your first clue. Prizes for completed scavenger hunts will be available while supplies last. For more information, call 252-1289.