Season-setting meetings scheduled around the state

The Fish and Wildlife Commission approved 2022-23 hunting regulations proposals for public comment at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The draft proposals are being compiled and will be available online at fwp.mt.gov/regproposals as soon as possible. Public comment on the regulation proposals will be taken through Jan. 14. Comments can be submitted online at fwp.mt.gov/regproposals or by email to fwpwld@mt.gov.

This is a second opportunity for the public to provide input. Earlier this fall in an effort to simplify the regulations, Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists offered regulation proposals that combine some hunting districts, reduce some license and permit types, and eliminate hunting district portions. FWP staff held informational meetings around the state, and the public was invited to submit comments on those initial proposals. FWP adjusted proposals based on public comment and presented them to the commission. The commission approved the draft regulations for public comment last week.