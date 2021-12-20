Season-setting meetings scheduled around the state

The Fish and Wildlife Commission approved 2022-23 hunting regulations proposals for public comment at its meeting Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The draft proposals are being compiled and will be available online at fwp.mt.gov/regproposals as soon as possible. Public comment on the regulation proposals will be taken through Jan. 14. Comments can be submitted online at fwp.mt.gov/regproposals or by email to fwpwld@mt.gov.
This is a second opportunity for the public to provide input. Earlier this fall in an effort to simplify the regulations, Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists offered regulation proposals that combine some hunting districts, reduce some license and permit types, and eliminate hunting district portions. FWP staff held informational meetings around the state, and the public was invited to submit comments on those initial proposals. FWP adjusted proposals based on public comment and presented them to the commission. The commission approved the draft regulations for public comment last week.
During December and early January, FWP will hold season-setting meetings around the state to discuss the draft hunting regulations with interested members of the public. At the meetings, biologists will present information on the draft hunting regulations approved by the commission. Following the presentations, there will be time for questions and answers.
Each of FWP’s regions will hold a virtual season-setting meeting as well as part of their January Citizen Advisory Committee meetings.
The commission will make a final decision on the hunting regulations at its meeting in February.
Season setting meeting schedule:
Region 1
• Jan. 3, Zoom CAC meeting, 6 p.m.
• Jan. 5, Thompson Falls Elementary School, 6 p.m.
• Jan. 6, Libby, City Hall – Ponderosa Room, 6 p.m.
• Eureka, TBD
Region 2
• Jan. 4, Drummond, Community Hall, 6 p.m.
• Jan. 5, Lincoln, Lambkins Café, 460 Main St., 6 p.m.
• Jan. 6, Hamilton, Bitterroot River Inn, 139 Bitterroot Plaza Dr., 6 p.m.
• Jan. 10, Ovando, Ovando School gym, 108 Birch St., 6 p.m.
• Jan. 11, Superior, Superior High School Multi-purpose room, 410 Arizona Ave., 7 p.m.
• Jan. 12, Anaconda, Metcalf Center, 115 Pennsylvania, 6 p.m.
• Jan. 13: Zoom CAC meeting, Region 2, time and details TBD
Region 3
• Dec. 20, Dillon, Beaverhead Search and Rescue, 1000 MT Hwy. 41, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Dec. 20, Helena, Helena Middle School auditorium, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Dec. 21, Butte, United Congregational Church, 2945 Bayard St., 6 to 8 p.m.
• Dec. 21, Livingston, Livingston Civic Center, 229 River Dr., 6 to 8 p.m.
• Dec. 22, Whitehall, Whitehall Community Center, 11 N. Division St., 6 to 8 p.m.
• Jan. 12, Zoom CAC meeting, Region 3, 6 to 8 p.m.
Region 4:
• Dec. 20, Great Falls, Paris Gibson Education Center, 2400 Central Ave., 7 p.m.
• Dec. 21, Lewistown, Yogo Inn, 211 E Main St, 7 to 9 p.m.
• Dec. 22, Choteau, Choteau Public Library, 7 p.m.
• Dec. 27, Wolf Creek, Wolf Creek School, 7 p.m.
• Dec. 28, Chester, Chester-Joplin-Inverness High School, 7 p.m.
• Dec. 29, Fort Benton, Fort Benton Ambulance Station, 810 15th St., 7 p.m.
• Dec. 30, Stanford, Stanford City Hall, 7 p.m.
• Jan. 11, Zoom CAC meeting, Region 4
Region 5
• Dec. 28, elk only, Zoom, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
• Dec. 29, all other species, Zoom, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
• Jan. 6, Zoom CAC meeting, Region 5, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Region 6:
• Jan. 4, Havre, Great Northern Inn, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Jan. 5, Zoom CAC meeting, Region 6, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Jan. 10, Plentywood, Sheridan County Library - Jubilee Room, 6 to 8 p.m.