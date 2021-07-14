Second round of meetings on Wyoming elk feedgrounds scheduled

Six meetings have been scheduled as the Wyoming Game and Fish Department enters the second round of work on crafting new elk feedground management.

The work began last fall with online educational sessions. This summer, Phase II begins with public meetings to outline stakeholder and public involvement.

“Phase II is designed to have more in-depth engagement with various stakeholder groups on elk feedgrounds management,” said Scott Edberg, Game and Fish deputy chief of wildlife and chair of the elk feedgrounds steering team. “We will provide additional opportunities for shared-learning on issues that were identified by participants as an outcome of Phase I.”

All planned public meetings will begin at 6 p.m. and will be held in-person:

July 27 - Laramie, Laramie Game and Fish Office, 1212 S. Adams St.

July 28 - Rock Springs, Rock Springs Public Library - Ferrero Room, 400 C Street

July 29 - Casper, Casper Game and Fish Office – Pronghorn Room, 3030 Energy Ln.

Aug. 3 - Afton, Afton Wyoming Civic Center – Room 125 A and B, 150 S. Washington St.