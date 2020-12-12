Sediment suggests Teton Glacier longer-lived than thought

Skinning up to the same spot on skis the next spring, they set up on a more stable surface: ice. The scientists then augured through Delta Lake's frozen surface and then continued coring down into the sediment to finish the job.

"We collected over 12 meters of vertical sediment," Larsen said. "We've dated it and we know that 40 feet of sediment represents about 11,000 years of time."

"That was the first surprise," he said. "This glacier and likely all of these glaciers, which we previously thought were transient on the landscape and a little bit younger, they've been there a lot longer than we previously thought."

The evidence suggests that the Teton Glacier is a relic from when Pleistocene glaciers covered Jackson Hole — all of it, except for the high peaks.

That's exciting news for glacier advocates and glacier-dwelling organisms, because it suggests that the Tetons' 11 glaciers and perhaps glaciers elsewhere in the Northern Rockies have been more resilient to past periods of global warming than previously believed. In some form, Larsen found, the Teton Glacier — the range's largest — had persisted through many, many millennium, including times when the climate was warmer than it is today. Potentially, that resilience could repeat.