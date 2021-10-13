September another record-setting month for Yellowstone

In a year of record-setting visitation to Yellowstone National Park, September was not going to be left out.

In a new record for the fall month, almost 873,000 recreation visits were recorded, a 4% increase from last September and a 26% jump from September 2019.

This is first time the park has hosted more than 4 million visitors at such an early date – 4.46 million to be more precise. That's a 32% increase from the same period last year, and up 17% from 2019.

"Never in Yellowstone's history have we seen such substantial visitation increases in such a short amount of time," said Superintendent Cam Sholly in a statement. "We will continue working with our teams and partners to develop and implement appropriate short- and long-term actions for managing increasing visitation across the park. My thanks to our teams here for working through a record visitation year, especially with the continued workforce challenges presented by COVID-19."

Although visitation was heavy, park officials noted that most people are crammed into Yellowstone's road corridors, parking areas and developed spaces, which are a small portion of the 2.2-million-acre park.