Shell shock: Ammo shortage bites industry, shooters

He said 8.5 million firearms have been sold this year through May 31, up from 8.1 million sold during that period in the record year of 2020.

“Everybody who buys a gun also buys ammunition,” he said, adding that if each of the 21 million firearms sold in 2020 went out the door with just 50 rounds of ammo, that would amount to more than 1 billion rounds in addition to the shooting consumption of the many millions of guns already out there.

While the FBI background checks on gun sales help keep a tally on firearms numbers, no one knows how much ammunition is out there — or who has it or for what reasons.

The 57-year-old gunman who killed nine transit workers in San Jose, California, this spring had stockpiled about 25,000 rounds of various types of ammunition for a dozen firearms, according to Santa Clara County sheriffs who searched his house after the attack.

And the internet is smoldering with hints that some groups and individuals in the United States are arming for the potential of a civil war.

The NSSF dismisses the conspiracy theories that the federal government is diverting production for its own ammunition stockpiles, and Oliva noted that the military has its own supply line.