Short State Line Trail a beautiful, if shade-free, hike

Some may say hiking a shadeless trail in prime rattlesnake habitat in 90 degree heat wasn't the wisest choice. I say we hacked the system — we were treated to stunning views, and didn't have to share the State Line or Ranger's Delight trails with anyone.

I'd never been to the Bighorn Canyon. I'd seen photos, and most of my life I assumed it was more for boating and fishing than hiking, but this trail made for a perfect day hike.

It's a bit of a drive from Billings, about two hours, and you cross the state line with Wyoming twice before you get to the trailhead. To get there, head to Lovell, Wyoming and head through downtown. Head north on Highway 37 toward the Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area. The trailhead is about 15 miles from that turnoff.

If you take two cars, you could park one at the State Line trailhead and another at the Ranger's Delight trailhead and have a short hike on your hands — about two miles if you don't do much exploring. But the out-and-back four-mile hike was just enough of a workout to be satisfying, and was easy to complete before the day got too hot. We parked at the Ranger's Delight trailhead.