Shoshone National Forest drops campfire ban
With 1 to 2 inches of rain or snow received over the majority of the Shoshone National Forest over the past seven days, officials have decided to lift fire restrictions.

Stage 1 fire restrictions were put into place on June 25 due to low moisture levels in vegetation and a predicted hotter, drier summer.

Long-range forecasts are still calling for a warming and drying trend into fall, so forest visitors are being asked to be careful with campfires by ensuring they are built in a rock or metal fire ring away from low-hanging tree branches and dry grasses, and to drown the campfire with water before leaving.

