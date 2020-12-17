Showdown Montana opens Friday to skiers, snowboarders

Showdown Montana ski area is opening Friday, Dec. 18, although some limitations apply.

The double chairlift is closed, as is approximately 30% of the skiable terrain. Bare, thin and marginal conditions exist on all open trails. There is not sufficient snow in the trees, so skiers and snowboarders are advised to stay on designated trails.

The mountain is also closed to uphill travel during hours of operation beginning Dec. 18 and continuing for the remainder of the season. The snowshoe route is open for snowshoers only. Food and beverage services will be open. Reservations are required for the snow school and rentals.

A canned food drive, in partnership with the Great Falls Community Food Bank, will be held Saturday, Dec. 19. Anyone bringing 15 cans of food can purchase a lift ticket for $15. Saturday is also the Ski with Santa Day.

The ski area will remain open every day through Jan. 3, except for Christmas Day.

