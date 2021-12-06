Showdown Montana ski area delays opening to Dec. 17

Due to lack of snow, Showdown Montana ski area in the Little Belt Mountains is postponing its opening day to Friday, Dec. 17.

"The upper part of the mountain is starting to look pretty good, but coverage is too thin in critical areas and near the bottom of the mountain," wrote Avery Patrick, marketing director, in an email. "It’s currently snowing and there’s snow in the forecast so we’re optimistic about December 17!"

The ski area's canned food drive, held in partnership with the Great Falls Food Bank, will be pushed back to Dec. 18. Skiers and snowboarders contributing 15 cans of food will be able to purchase a $15 lift ticket on that day.

Once the mountain opens it will operate every day through Jan. 2 except for Christmas Day. Events during the holiday period include Ski with Santa on Dec. 18 and the Torchlight Parade & Fireworks on Dec. 31.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0