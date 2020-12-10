 Skip to main content
Showdown Montana ski area delays opening to Dec. 18
Showdown Montana

Skiers cruise down The Meadows run at Showdown Montana last year. The ski area is located in the Little Belt Mountains about a half hour north of White Sulphur Springs.

 BRETT FRENCH, Billings Gazette

Due to a lack of snowfall over the past couple of weeks, Showdown Montana ski area in the Little Belt Mountains has postponed its opening day to Friday, Dec. 18.

"We have great snow on about 60% of the mountain, but coverage is too thin at critical areas and near the bottom of the mountain," said Rickey Nash, marketing assistant for the ski area, in an email.

The mountain's canned food drive, held in conjunction with the Great Falls Food Bank, will be pushed back to Saturday Dec. 19. Anyone who donates 15 cans of food can purchase a lift ticket for $15.

A pop-up terrain park will be available this Saturday, Dec. 12, for only $15. A limited food menu/drinks and the bar will open at 11 a.m. 

