Skalkaho Pass road offers scenic drive

If you’re in the Bitterroot Valley and are in search of a scenic drive, check out the Skalkaho Pass road.

Skalkaho means “many trails” in the Salish Indian language.

It starts just south of Hamilton off Highway 93 near Granstdale traveling east. About 10 miles east of Hamilton, the road hits the border of the Bitterroot National Forest.

The drive along the creek provides plenty of places to stop and hike, fish or camp. The Centennial Nature Grove will attract day hikers for a short interpretive hike while Black Bear Campground a little farther down the road is a spot to settle in for the night. It’s a small campground, with only six sites but no fees.

Those who push on about 21 miles will hit 150-foot tall Skalkaho Falls, a good turnaround point for day-trippers from the Bitterroot Valley. For those continuing on, the road tops out at about 7,260 feet at Skalkaho Pass before dropping downhill into Granite County along the North Fork Rock Creek. This route also offers campsites at Crystal Creek Campground (only three sites, no fee) before dropping out of the forest and hitting the Middle Fork Rock Creek, headwaters of a renowned trout fishery.

From here, drivers continuing on can travel down Rock Creek, on to Philipsburg and its candy store, Georgetown Lake or even Anaconda. Along the way are wide views of the Anaconda and Flint Creek mountain ranges.

The route from Hamilton to the Middle Fork Rock Creek is about 42 miles. Parts of it are paved while others are gravel. Large RVs and trucks towing trailers should probably avoid this narrow roadway, but most passenger cars – provided the road is dry – should be OK.

