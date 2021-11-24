Ski area options abound in Montana

Montana is flush with variety when it comes to ski areas spread across the state.

Discovery near Anaconda and Big Sky Resort are scheduled to open Thanksgiving Day, followed by Red Lodge Mountain and Great Divide on Nov. 26, Lost Trail on Dec. 3, Montana Snowbowl Dec. 6, Whitefish Mountain Dec. 7, Showdown Montana and Bridger Bowl are shooting for Dec. 10.

Some, like Lookout Pass and Blacktail Mountain, are completely reliant on Mother Nature and the snow god Ullr to open. Here are some more details and links to check out your favorite or a new ski area. Prices listed below are for on-mountain tickets. Discounts are available to those who buy online.

Bear Paw Ski Bowl – 29 miles south of Havre. Only open on weekends 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 100 acres, $25 lift tickets.

Big Sky Resort – (bigskyresort.com) 5,850 acres of terrain accessible by four bubble chairlifts and tram to the peak of Lone Mountain. Debuting Swift Current 6, the fastest chairlift in North America, to increase uphill capacity by nearly 50%, decrease ride time by five minutes and offer guests heated seats. The Swifty terrain park will benefit from a new snowmaking system with all new jump lines and features.