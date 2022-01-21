Ski patroller headed to Beijing Olympics

For the 50-year-old, the selection marks something of a watershed in his life.

“Everything is kind of interconnected,” he said while riding a ski lift on Dec. 27. “A culmination of a lot of different … events.”

Voltz’s father helped build 49 Degrees North and Voltz remembers flying around on skies as a toddler. He once broke his leg in front of the main lodge as a 2-year-old. After his dad finished working on the resort he bought a petroleum company, and Voltz followed that path.

For 18 years he owned and operated a Conoco gas station in Chewelah, until he was diagnosed with lymphoma on Halloween 2014. He’d been desiring a change for years, but it took the shock of cancer to redirect the momentum of his life.

“I didn’t want to do it anymore,” he said. “And I was sick, and I thought this is a good time to make a transition.”

He started chemotherapy, sold the Conoco and re-evaluated his life, deciding he wanted to become a nurse. He graduated from WSU and hopes to work as an emergency room nurse when he returns from China.