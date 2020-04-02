Skier found dead after avalanche near Jackson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JACKSON, Wyo. — A skier has been found dead a day after an avalanche in northwestern Wyoming.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue has identified the victim as 28-year-old Trace Jordan Carrillo, of Dubois. An official cause of death was pending.

Searchers with a rescue dog found Carrillo under 2 feet of snow Thursday.

The avalanche caught Carrillo as he began to ski a slope Wednesday afternoon on Taylor Mountain, incident commander and search and rescue chief adviser Cody Lockhart told the Jackson Hole News & Guide.

"His ski partner did a brief beacon search but couldn't find him," Lockhart said.

Almost 30 volunteers from Teton County Search and Rescue searched for Carrillo until dark. About 40 people continued to search for him Thursday with the help of dogs, the rescue team said.