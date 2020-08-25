 Skip to main content
Small fire being attacked in Sunlight Basin

Painter Creek fire
Shoshone National Forest

A small lightning-caused fire that was detected in the Sunlight Basin on Tuesday is being attacked by a helicopter, two single engine air tankers and smokejumpers.

Painter Creek fire

The one-acre Painter Creek fire was detected on the Shoshone National Forest on the east side of Windy Mountain where it is burning in timber. 

For more information, contact the Clarks Fork, Greybull, and Wapiti District Office in Cody at 307-527-6921, or log on to http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone.

