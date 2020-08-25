Small fire being attacked in Sunlight Basin

Return to homepage ×
A small lightning-caused fire that was detected in the Sunlight Basin on Tuesday is being attacked by a helicopter, two single engine air tankers and smokejumpers.
The one-acre Painter Creek fire was detected on the Shoshone National Forest on the east side of Windy Mountain where it is burning in timber.
For more information, contact the Clarks Fork, Greybull, and Wapiti District Office in Cody at 307-527-6921, or log on to http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone.
Brett French
Montana Untamed Editor
Montana Untamed editor for the Billings Gazette.
