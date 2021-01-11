Snowpack grows across Montana after dry November

Looking back

Montana started its 2021 water year in October with well below normal temperatures and above average precipitation for most areas. Strong storms frustrated hunters at the opening of the rifle season, but gave the snowpack a strong start in most mountain locations.

Then in November weather patterns shifted. The northern half of the state received precipitation while the southern half experienced below normal moisture. November’s temperatures were slightly warmer for many locations in the western half of the state, and well above average in the southeast.

The last week of November marked the beginning of a prolonged dry period for almost all mountain locations, with many mountain Snowpack Telemetry (SNOTEL) sites receiving little snowfall between Nov. 20 and Dec. 12, the NRCS said. The prolonged dry period caused snowpack percentages to decline across the state, especially at low- to mid-elevation mountain locations.

Now

As of Jan. 1, around 35% to 45% of the snowpack has accumulated in the mountains, leaving plenty of time for snow totals to recover before runoff begins this spring and summer.