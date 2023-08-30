About 4.5 miles southeast of the small community of Cardwell is the South Boulder River, a tributary to the Jefferson River, and probably one of the lesser-known Boulder rivers in the state.

Another 8 miles down the South Boulder Road takes visitors to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest boundary in the Tobacco Root Mountains, yet much of the property along the drainage is privately owned. That’s especially evident around the old mining community of Mammoth (not to be confused with Mammoth in Yellowstone National Park).

One look at Montana Cadastral’s mapping program shows mining claims climbing the side of the mountain between Windy Pass and Queens Hill. Now the old structures mix with summer vacation homes.

Mining in the Mammoth area dates back to the 1870s, starting with placer mines. Underground mining extended back into the mountainside producing gold, silver and copper.

An 1877 story in The Madisonian newspaper said “the quartz cropping out on the Boulder side is a stupendous pile.” The booming community was located over the mountaintop from the active Pony mining district.

E.J. Walter & Co. was the first to lay claim to the ore-bearing rock, which The Madisonian called “the largest vein of gold-bearing quartz ever discovered in the Northern Mountains.” Walter owned the Overland Clothing Store in Virginia City, according to an 1873 advertisement.

The South Boulder River “affords water-power enough to drive twenty ten-stamp mills,” the newspaper reported. The mills were used to crush ore. Stamps were large pieces of metal, weighing as much as 450 pounds each.

Walter arrived in Montana in 1863, two months after the discovery of gold in Alder Gulch, according to his Butte obituary. In 1914, the native Englishman died at age 77. A Dillon Tribune story said Walter was one of the first of five men to search the Butte area’s Silver Bow Creek for precious metals and helped build a cabin at Rocker and in Dublin Gulch.

There are no developed campsites along the South Boulder River, but several dispersed camping spots are up for grabs.