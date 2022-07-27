South Cottonwood Trail a busy Bozeman route

BOZEMAN – With 40 cars in the parking lot and about 150 hikers, bikers, runners, horseback riders and dogs on the trail, the South Cottonwood Trail is not the place to go to get away from crowds.

It is, however, a great place to hike on a warm day since there is lots of shade and a creek to cool your hot feet in. Time it right and you will also be treated to abundant wildflowers.

The popular Custer Gallatin National Forest trail winds steadily uphill in a forested canyon decorated by the occasional rock outcrop. For those willing to keep going, the route connects to Hyalite Canyon via the History Rock Trail or 10,154-foot high Mount Blackmore. Trails also peel off to Wheeler Gulch and Langohr Divide.

At the History Rock turnoff, 6 miles in, is Fox Creek Cabin, a small, rustic Forest Service rental.

Most people don’t make it this far, so the farther you walk the less crowded the route gets. Despite heavy use, everyone we met was pleasant and most said hello. Some out-of-state visitors said they were surprised, as most people they see on trails back home don’t even make eye contact.

To get there, turn south on to Cottonwood Road from Huffine Road (West Main Street turns into Huffine). Drive 7 miles past the many new buildings going up on once prime farm land. After a couple of sharp turns, turn left onto Cottonwood Canyon Road and travel another 2 miles to the trailhead.

On the drive back the expansive views across the Gallatin Valley with the Bridger Mountains in the background is a beautiful end to this mountain hike.