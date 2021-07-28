Sphinx Mountain poses perfect peak bagging challenge

This Sphinx might not be in Egypt, but as a 10,800-foot mountain in the Madison Range showing off towering rock formations it is a long day hike for those wanting to explore a corner of the Beaverhead National Forest.

The hike, roughly 10 miles round trip, takes hikers up 3,900 feet to the saddle between the Sphinx and the Helmet, with the option to cautiously scramble to the peak. The Sphinx is a prominent high point, jutting 2,000 feet above the surrounding mountains bordering the Madison River Valley.

The hike starts by exiting Highway 287 south of Ennis and driving up Bear Creek Loop Road, followed by a series of turns on dirt roads through the scenic ranchlands. A Forest Service sign pointing out the trailhead is the easiest way to get to the hike.

From the parking lot the path leads up the side of a small creek where some makeshift bridges cross the water. After the runoff season, it should be no problem crossing.

The trail gradually rises between two mountains, and eventually opens out on a wildflower-filled forest meadow. Wildlife is easy to come by in this wilderness area, so make sure to bring bear spray.