Stargazing gains followers, promotes tourism in rural regions

Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic forced some stargazers online where they organized virtual parties, Weasner said. Maas noted that even beginners can gain more knowledge given the technology available on smart phone apps. Hold the phone up toward the evening sky and an app like Google Sky or Star Tracker will tell you which stars you are looking at and identify different constellations, also known to astronomers as asterisms.

“You don’t have to be a science geek to enjoy the night sky,” Maas said.

The pandemic has also resulted in more people traveling to remote areas, including state and national parks where stars are more visible. As one example, Medicine Rocks State Park saw a 98% increase in visitation in the first quarter of 2021 when compared to 2020.

With more people attracted to places like Yellowstone and Glacier national parks, tourism regions in Eastern Montana are seeking ways to set themselves apart and peel off some of those visitors as they travel through the region.

In towns the size of Ekalaka, or its neighbor Baker, it doesn’t take a lot of people to make a significant uptick in the economy, Maas noted, especially if they spend the night, eat at restaurants and shop in stores.

Cultural